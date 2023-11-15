Additionally, 1944 and 2024 will also eventually surface, but another, more intriguing-sounding series, 6666, will also join the fray. Would it be possible that some of these series arrive before the final Yellowstone episodes? Never say never, and Kevin Costner’s departure has certainly affected things. Here’s what information has been spooling out about 6666, which will certainly stream on Paramount+ when it arrives, and possibly elsewhere, like 1923 has even hit Comedy Central (as a Paramount property).

Yellowstone has been a major milestone in the Paramount Network’s rise, and that includes the various Taylor Sheridan shows , including Yellowstone spinoff that have surfaced on Paramount+. As of now, two more spinoffs have released seasons, including 1883 and 1923, the latter of which has been re-upped for a second round.

Plot

Of all of the Yellowstone shows, this spinoff seems most destined to be close to Sheridan’s heart and mind. Perhaps that’s because he can, if he so wishes, call the place home in real life. 6666 takes its name from the grounded-in-reality 6666 Ranch that Sheridan recently came to call his own. The ranch encompasses territory that stretches as large as two Chicagos, and 1883 has already filmed some scenes there. As well, Sheridan might be hosting some of his famed cowboy-style camps on location near Guthrie, Texas. The property is also known as the “Four Sixes” and originally took its name from a herd of cattle purchased when the joint launched.

As a prolific writer, Sheridan likely has designs to largely pen the scripts himself, and so far, only he knows the tone of the series, but in all likelihood, this will be a soap-opera-esque ride in manner of Yellowstone. Fictional cowboys based upon Sheridan’s own ranching experience shall rule that roost, and don’t forget that the camp also inspired Beth Dutton to “to start selling Yellowstone-branded beef.” In other words, 6666 is already a brand, and the storyline possibilities are endless.

Here’s the 6666 synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Cast

Sheridan is increasingly known for pulling A-listers into his orbit. His recent non-Yellowstone shows have starred Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Renner, and David Oyelowo. For 1923, he recruited Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and that show will be back for a second season. Will he take the same approach for 6666? Word on the frontier is that Matthew McConaughey will be the main 2024 guy, but there’s no confirmation there, nor do we know who will headline 6666.

However, it does seem likely that a few Yellowstone actors, Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White, will be on the scene as ranch hands, given that there’s been mention of this spinoff on the flagship series.