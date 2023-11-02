The first half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone aired from November 2022 to January 2023. The second half was slated to return sometime this year, but then came the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, not to mention all the drama with Kevin Costner, so production was shut down. The actors are still on strike, but dust off your cowboy hats, dads: according to Variety, the Paramount Network’s western mega-hit will return in November 2024.

Additionally, Paramount ordered two more Yellowstone spin-off series, 1944 and 2024 (which might star Matthew McConaughey), joining 1883 and 1923. Also, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is my favorite Sheridan series because the title isn’t a year.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

It’s unclear if Costner will return for the final batch of episodes, but at the moment, it’s not looking promising.

