The year is 2009: Obama is president, James Cameron is gearing up to release his little passion project Avatar, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is the number one show amongst nursing homes and doctor’s offices everywhere. It also happened to be Taylor Swift‘s favorite show. She was 19 at the time.

“For about three years I’ve been saying to everyone that my favorite show is CSI,” Swift told Rolling Stone back then. It was her “dream” to die on the show, and it ended up coming true all those years ago, before she singlehandedly changed the friendship bracelet industry.

Rolling Stone journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis revisited an interview with Swift for the Infamous podcast (caught by People). In the resurfaced interview, Swift described how her on-screen persona was different from her 2009 self, who had just released her second album Fearless. “I’m black-haired, have a nose ring, earrings, spikes, combat boots…” Swift told Grigoriadis. This is the opposite of what Swift’s 2009 persona was.

She continued, “And you end up figuring out that there’s this whole back story, and that my parents had a child that ended up dying and I was the second replacement child. And my mom never really loved me… and there are so many different intricate storylines that come into play,” she added. Swift knows a thing or two about intricate storylines so she was right at home.

The interview also revealed that Swift’s mother Andrea was not a fan of her (spoiler alert) corpse scene after she ended up dying in the episode. “My [own] mom was a little freaked out. I was open-eye dead, literally had to stare off into nothing and not breathe during the close-ups… not flinch or anything,” she said. That would have been a whole other show if she had flinched.

Nowadays, Swift is really good at acting. She acts like she cares about her boyfriend’s little ball game every week.

(Via People)