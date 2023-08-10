There were no stars in the sky in Los Angeles last night, for they were all at the Taylor Swift concert. The VIP tents (and the, uh, nosebleeds) during the final show of the pop star’s six-night residency at Sofi Stadium was full of famous people, including Adam Sandler, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Damien Chazelle. But none of them got a shout out from Swift herself — only Sadie Sink did.

Swift appeared to mouth the Stranger Things actress’ name while performing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Sink appeared as a (lightly) fictionalized version of the singer in the song’s music video, which Swift directed.

“I did know Taylor Swift and then her team reached out, and I guess she had me in mind for this video. So I said yes, of course,” Sink said during a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview from earlier this year. “You would never think that our paths would really cross, someone being in the music industry and then in the film industry. It was like two different worlds. It was like a bizarre mashup but everyone was very excited.”

You can watch Swift’s message to Sink below. If you look extra closely, you can see that she’s tapping “when does Stranger Things season five premiere” in tap code on her guitar.