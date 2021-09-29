There comes a moment in every Ted Lasso fan’s life when they realize, “Holy crap, Rebecca was also the ‘shame’ lady from Game of Thrones!” If that moment for you is right now, I’m sorry and/or you’re welcome. You won’t watch Ted Lasso the same way again (unless it’s a Coach Beard-focused episode without Rebecca).

Hannah Waddingham won her first Emmy for her performance on Ted Lasso, but she deserved one for playing Septa Unella on Game of Thrones after what she went through. “Definitely other than childbirth, [it] was the worst day of my life,” she said about being waterboarded for 10 hours. “It definitely gave me claustrophobia around water.” But it wasn’t an altogether awful experience. Otherwise, Waddingham wouldn’t have kept a prop from the show, as she revealed during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Unella’s most memorable moment came when she walked Cersei (Lena Headey) through town, ringing a bell and chanting “Shame!” as a form of humiliation. And Clarkson got Waddingham to confirm that she kept that bell after production ended. “That’s kind of messed up!” Clarkson joked. But Waddingham noted that it was a gift; not something she took from the set.

“That’s when you know that your character is really dead,” Waddingham joked. “When they give you like, the ‘hero’ thing of your character. They’re like, ‘Thank you very much and goodbye.’” She got waterboarded and was gifted a bell for her time on Thrones, and now she eats biscuits with Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple. That’s what I call progress.

