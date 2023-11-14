Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham staged an epic Ted Lasso reunion on Sunday night as the former co-stars launched into a surprise performance of “Shallow” from the 2018 Lady Gaga film, A Star Is Born.

The Ted Lasso stars were on hand for Steps of Faith’s seventh annual variety show “Thundergong!” that raises funds for “amputees in need of prosthetic limbs and financial aid,” according to Decider. However, the “Shallow” performance originally started as a duet between Sudeikis and his old plan and former Saturday Night Live castmate Will Forte.

“There is nobody I’d rather sing this song with,” Sudeikis said as he launched into Bradley Cooper’s part of the song. But when Forte got ready to belt out Lady Gaga’s verse, Waddingham’s vocals beat him to the punch as she come out and muscled Forte off of the stage. Rolling with the punches, Sudeikis joined his Ted Lasso co-star for the rest of the duet.

The two sang so hard that Waddingham was hoarse while appearing on The View the next morning.

“As you can hear, it was quite a lot of fun,” Waddingham told the panel while sharing a clip of the musical Ted Lasso reunion. “I decided I was a rock star for the night, hence sounding quite like a drag queen today.”

