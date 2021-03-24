Getty Image
You Can Now Purchase A Tesla With Bitcoin, Announces The Cryptocurrency-Loving Elon Musk

Elon Musk may have tweeted himself out of $15 billion a month or so ago, not too long after Tesla sent Bitcoin’s price soaring to a record high by investing $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. Bloomberg had reported that Tesla stock slid 8.6% in one day, which eroded Musk’s net worth by $15.2 billion, probably because he tweeted that the value of Bitcoin does “seem high lol.”

Although the SpaceX and Tesla CEO does get spacey while tweeting about Dogecoin as well, it sure looks like Bitcoin is still his (arguably) semi-problematic fave because as Musk announced this week, “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.”

Elon added more details that only Bitcoin enthusiasts would truly understand about nodes and how Tesla will retain the revenue as Bitcoin (a bold move, considering the previous $15 billion one-day hit). He also revealed when the option would be available outside the United States.

Previously, financial analyst Daniel Ives said this to CNBC, “Musk is now tied to the bitcoin story in the eyes of the Street and although Tesla made a billion paper profit in its first month owning the digital gold, it comes with added risk, as seen this week.” It sure looks like Elon Musk is not afraid of that added risk.

