The 12 Biggest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Book-To-Show Changes, Ranked

12. Brothers are doing it for themselves.
The TV show is sure going all-out to make us love Jaime, aren’t they? The scene in the finale, when Jaime helps Tyrion kill Tywin, plays out very differently in the book. During the escape, Jaime tells his brother that the story he’s been fed all these years, that Tyrion’s first wife Tysha was a hired whore, is bull. She was, in fact, in love with Tyrion. Hearing this enrages Tyrion, and he slaps Jaime in rage. Including this in the show would have given context to Tyrion seeking out his father with a crossbow, and not make it seem like a whim he has at the last second. “Wherever whores go.”
11. Lady Stoneheart.
Oh Lena, you big ol’ tease. (Maybe it’s unfair to include Lady Stoneheart on this list, because the show probably will get around to her next season — no specific spoilers, please — but whatever, screw Alex Graves says.)
10. Needs more Strong Belwas.
There’s no good reason for Strong Belwas, a bowling ball of a former Meereen slave who protects Daenerys, to be in the show, other than Strong Belwas is awesome and instead of Daario whipping out just the tip, he takes a massive dump after killing Oznak zo Pahl. Here’s a depiction:
I’d watch that.
9. Jaime and Cersei
If only it had been portrayed the same way it was in the books. Then we would have been spared THIS.
8. Through the moon door.
Marillion is a singer who can’t sing. He had his tongue ripped out by Ser Ilyn Payne in season one. But he plays a major role in A Storm of Swords: he’s accused of throwing Lysa Tully through the Moon Door. Littlefinger is still the one who does the deed, but Marillion, who previously tried to rape Sansa, was nearby, attempting to sing and play the harp so as to drown out Sansa’s screams, and now he’s confined to the sky cells. Littlefinger blaming someone else, and not passing off a story about Lysa committing suicide, is more in-character, but it’s not too egregious of a change.
#13 Dany reaches the Fireworks Factory earlier than depicted
That’s a good list… you forgot one thing though.
#1. Make Stannis suck
I’m starting to really buy into the whole “D&D hate Stannis” thing, he’s really reduced to the minimum in the show and made the less likable possible. Thank god Davos is still awesome and Mel is still hot and intriguing. But yeah, as Stannis stan I’m disappointed, even GRRM in his “inside the episode” bits about Stannis seems to think, without saying it, that he’s not done real justice in the show.
Reading the books, I always thought Stannis sucked. Davos is one of my very favorite characters and I distrust Mel a LOT, but Stannis just never really inspired my loyalty…like Renly said, he isn’t someone that people are excited to rally behind.
Exactly. Stannis had the charisma of a Richard Nixon, and Renly had the charisma of a JFK. Stannis is SUPPOSED to suck at being likeable, but he’s clearly a GREAT leader when he listens to the right people, mainly Davos.
Stannis’ likeability is based on the fact that he doesn’t take any s*** from anybody, and doesn’t care what anybody thinks of him.
He is basically the Bruce Willis of Westeros, if you compare him against the traditional (and almost cliche) heroes like Jon Snow and Daenerys.
In the eyes of his fans, it also doesn’t help that despite D and D’s concerted effort to sterilize Stannis with each script, they did manage to make the perfect casting choice in Stephen Dillane. It makes it all the more frustrating to watch… knowing how good it could be if Dillane was allowed the proper portrayal!
(Seriously though, where has Dillane been this whole time??)
Stannis seems to be a stud and usually makes good decisions, but he isn’t the most charismatic guy which doesn’t help someone seeking the throne.
I’m actually a big fan of Stannis on the show
@John Taggart – Stephen Dillane was also the PERFECT Thomas Jefferson in the “John Adams” HBO miniseries. I hadn’t seen him in anything prior to that, and I thought he was probably the most engaging character of the whole show. He was stubborn, hard-headed, and also a genius leader. Much like Stannis!
The Brienne Hound fight was my favorite change.
And all the jojen death tells me is that in the books, he probably has no real role anymore. He’ll probably die in the cave without doing anything else.
The creators gave a good explanation for lack of Stoneheart, too. Really the only change I didn’t like was the lack of the Tysha speech (it would have been fine even from Tywin), and subsequent missing “Where whores go”
Theres a fantheory that claims Jojen is dead because he’s not mentioned explicitly at any point in one of the later books and Bran is fed a ‘sticky paste’ that he’s unfamiliar with. Some tinfoil-donners took it to mean that Jojen was killed and his blood fed to Bran.
I’ve seen on /r/asoiaf that a lot of people took Jojens death in this series to be confirmation of that book fanon.
Bran is totally eating Jojen-paste in Dance with Dragons, it’s pretty clear to me.
Now that you mention it, I do remember thinking that. Meera was all sad or weird or something when the paste was served, too.
Maybe in the show he’ll eat magical spare ribs, after Leaf blasted Jojen with the fireball.
Ugh, that white walker was not the Night’s King. The Night’s King wasn’t even a white walker, he just had sex with one. There’s no basis for this anywhere, on HBO or from the crew, or anything, just an erroneous typo someone put up and quickly pulled down. Just perpetuating nonsense.
Not entirely true, as HBO originally had his character listed online under that very name, before they removed the info.
/butthurt
Then why remove it? It isn’t a spoiler to identify a character nobody’s ever seen or heard of before. The ‘night’s king’ was one of like a dozen folk tales in the book, and his description in the book doesn’t add up to that being him on the show. I mean obviously I’m a stan for the books, when people started saying that guy was the night’s king I was just / still am baffled.
There was no implication that the lead White Walker on the show was the Night’s King.
Well, he didn’t start out a Walker but who knows since they can apparently change humans to Walkers.
And he might not have had sex with a Walker, his Queen might have been a wight. It never says in the book she was a Walker, just that she was cold and had blue eyes.
BOOK READER MAD BOOK READER SMASH
I love how you started with “Ugh” like this is something that would actually disgust an emotionally balanced human being with a healthy sense of their priorities.
They took it out because of butthurt bookheads got one-upped by a TV show and they went UGH like you did in your OP.
What about how Joffrey didn’t die in the books? He has a huge turnaround and become the most honorable man in Westeros. That was a big change.
Agreed. I thought it was a little odd that he finally “learned his lesson” after reading the book that Tyrion gave him.
I gotta say, I love Grey Worm and Missandei loving each other. They are the only innocents in the whole show therefore I am sure at least one of them will die a horrible death next year. :(
[www.youtube.com]
How about half the Vale knowing that Sansa is Sansa and that Brienne knows that Arya is alive?
How about the “Brave Companions/Bloody Mummers” not being involved? I wanted to see a crazed fool riding a zebra!
Also, no Blackfish at Riverrun
Doesn’t happen til AFFC, I’d be shocked if they left that out of next season, especially since they made a point to have Walder Frey and Roose talk about how he escaped the Red Wedding.
Yeah, Jamie has to have something to do next season.
We’re using the word “main character” pretty loosely. Oberyn was just introduced this season and didn’t really have that many scenes (off the top of my head: the fight, becoming Tyrion’s champion, the wedding, and the brothel when we first meet him). Ygritte probably should be more recurring character and less main character since she wasn’t really central to anything except proving Jon Snow knows at least one thing. The same goes for Shae. Really only Tywin and Joffrey were what I’d consider main characters.
agreed
I think Cold Hands would have been better than the fireballing child.
I’m sttill torn on Cold Hands. Maybe they chopped him from the show entirely because they just had Jojen GPS accomplish the same thing and were able to save money? Or maybe he’s actually someone we’ve met before and they’re saving it?
I think Cold hands will be in the show later. I think Martin mentions him enough in the books that he is setting him up for a more important role later in the series. I also kind of think that he is Jon Snow’s missing uncle Benjen Stark. He also is dressed like a member of the Night’s Watch.
The same could be said about Strong Belwas, Edric Storm, Edric Dayne (which goes to show how little D&D must think of the Ashara Dayne’s theory) and countless other characters who didn’t make it in the show.
Not related, but to me the most aggravating change (although I understand why they did it) is how Ygritte dies in Jon’s arms. Like I said I get it, it’s been a year since the two were together. But had it been as cold and seemingly anticlamatic as in the book, and ended on Stannis’ arrival, the final episodes would have worked out better for both Stannis’ storyline, an Tyrion’s, allowing him and Jaime and Shae and Tywin more time to make that final scene as emotional as in the books. It was great, but it could have been better.
@group captain mandrake @groupcaptainmamdrake to me it was pretty obvious in the books that cold hands wasn’t benjen due to his physical appearance, which bran describes as hundreds of years old.
The white walker is, in fact, The Nights King. If you pause the shot of him in the show, you’ll see standing behind him are 12 other white walkers. The Nights Kings was the 13th Lord Commander of The Nights Watch. Though his predecessors are all dead, this is symbolic. Plus, he totally turned that little baby into a white walker, and yes, he would look like a white walker, he did in fact give his soul to The Nights Queen, along with his seed. Thus turning him into what you saw. Note the crown growing from his head as well.
Who’s to say that wasn’t the SON of the Night’s King? Or a grandson? Or a great-great-great-great-great grandnephew?
Fun fact, Jeor Mormont is the 997th lord commander of the nights watch. That’s a long time between the NIght’s King and Jeor…
That’s a very long time with which to build an army…
The naming of the 1000th Knight Commander is when the night elves come.
in #12 it didn’t seem to me like it was a “whim”. I imagine he’s been sitting in that cell thinking of nothing else.
In #1, what keeping them together much longer ended up doing was making Arya seem REALLY cold. By then they’ve been together long enough that you’d expect some small amount of mercy. They tried to counter that by having him recite his sins in an effort to get gutted but have her decide he should die slowly for his crimes. Killing him outright here seemed more appropriate, whereas earlier on when that incident happened I could have seen her leaving him with no attachment.
Here is one that had me befuddled – how the hell did a couple thousand mounted horsemen get north of the wall? I thought the wall had to be breached so the wild northern folk could get south of the wall. Seems like all those horses didn’t have much of an issue conveniently showing up.
Given the presence of Melisandre, I’m going with some magical bullshit.
They land at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea. It’s a port castle, the wildlings do try to go around but they get caught sometimes (I can’t think of any real life allegories for this). They had to ride for a while. The timing is still awfully convenient, but it is in the books too.
A Wizard did it.
Ships. Stannis’ remaining ships (funded by the Iron Bank, and Salaador’s (spelling) fleet) moved Stannis remaining troops from Dragonstone to I believe the Eastwatch Gate Castle and from there to confront Mance. Other readers, help me out a bit here, please.
What Isaiah Bradford III said. My only beef with how that scene went down is that the Wildings have a couple thousand soldiers, as well as some giants, and no one saw Stannis and his army coming before it was too late? In the books a wilding skinchanger named Varamyr Sixskins spots them approaching, using the eagle previously used by that warg that Jon Snow killed last season. Then Melisandre sets the eagle on fire, cause R’hllor.
Omitting Dany’s lesbian tryst is the gravest of mistakes.
#13, Shae couldn’t give two shits about Tyrion. It’s very clear in the book that Shae is all about what Tyrion can give her and not in love with him. She flips on Tyrion and sleeps with Tywin because she’s a whore and that’s what she does. imho it makes the story of Tyrion’s first wife even sadder.
‘a myriad number of changes’
‘myriad changes’ or ‘a myriad of changes’ but not this.