The Actor Who Played Slim Charles On ‘The Wire’ Was Stabbed In A Nightclub

Actor and musician Anwan Glover, best known for his role as Prop Joe’s top lieutenant Slim Charles on The Wire, was stabbed inside a Washington D.C. nightclub early this morning.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, a man approached Glover inside the Cafe Asia nightclub in the 1700 block of I Street in Northwest Washington and struck him several times, according to the police report. As the assault escalated, Glover fell to the floor and was stabbed once in the torso. (Via)
Glover, who has also appeared on Treme and in 12 Years a Slave, was treated at a local hospital and later released. His injuries are not life threatening, and his voice is still unmistakable.
That sucks–he was great in the Wire. Actually came off as kind of sympathetic even when he capped a certain character.
He was never more sympathetic than when he capped that character. Fuck that guy.
That was his shining moment. I liked him a lot.
Slim Charles was easily my favorite surviving character.
A knife fight is over when a participant can clap unimpeded.
The game done changed
Game the same. Just got more fierce.
He was always one of the more under-appreciated characters on The Wire. I hope he doesn’t get stabbed again.
A lot of people knows him as Slim, but natives to the DC area will probably know him as the front man to Backyard Band.
But the Sunday truce tho.
+1
Wasn’t he in Avon’s crew originally? Then hooked up with Joe?
Yeah, String hires him as a replacement enforcer after pretty much the entire Barskdale crew gets imprisoned.