The Actor Who Played Slim Charles On ‘The Wire’ Was Stabbed In A Nightclub

Actor and musician Anwan Glover, best known for his role as Prop Joe’s top lieutenant Slim Charles on The Wire, was stabbed inside a Washington D.C. nightclub early this morning.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, a man approached Glover inside the Cafe Asia nightclub in the 1700 block of I Street in Northwest Washington and struck him several times, according to the police report. As the assault escalated, Glover fell to the floor and was stabbed once in the torso. (Via)

Glover, who has also appeared on Treme and in 12 Years a Slave, was treated at a local hospital and later released. His injuries are not life threatening, and his voice is still unmistakable.

