In the age of horror remakes, it’s hard to find an actually scary antagonist. Yeah, we’ve seen Leatherface and Ghostface and even the weird face from Malignant. But we haven’t seen something that’s actually terrifying: an infant. Well, HBO has finally made it happen!

The Baby is an eight-part series that will focus on Natasha, played by Michelle De Swarte, as she unexpectedly has to take care of a baby on her own. While that’s already a terrifying feat, it turns out that the baby is actually maybe a murderer, and she needs to get rid of it. Yeah! The baby! Listen, kids are scary. According to HBO:

Michelle De Swarte stars as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely want her.

The show looks to be a mix of dark humor and some actual weird cult business as Natasha learns the baby has its own agenda, which may include murdering her. The cast also includes Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, and Sinead Cusack. The Baby premieres April 24th on HBO. Check out the trailer above.