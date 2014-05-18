The Best Part Of Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Lasted All Of 10 Seconds

Oh, Tatiana Maslany, I don’t know why you were in last night’s SNL for only all of 10 seconds in a catchy, yet forgettable Digital Short, but I hope you come back next season to host. And be the musical guest. And fill in for Brooks Whelan and everyone else who’s getting canned. And order the catering. And shove Don Pardo aside so you can say, “AND YOUR HOST…ME!”
Tatiana Maslany in Orphan Black is the greatest turn by any actress in Science Fiction …. ever
Fun fact. Tatiana Maslany used to be in a rap group when she was younger. Another fact. Tatiana Maslany is perfect
Even funner fact: it was a comedy rap group. has there ever been someone more perfectly fit to be in a lonely island video? I think not.
I would buy that X from Oprah in a second.
Can she just play all the roles in an episode next season? That might get me to actually watch.
Obviously the definition of “Live” would have to be re-interpreted, but it would probably be the best episode in 20 years.
No gif of Tatiana/Helena oinking like a pig at Art from last night’s episode??
[37.media.tumblr.com]
Helena is always adorable. Although I am kinda growing increasingly impressed/terrified when it comes to Kira [24.media.tumblr.com]