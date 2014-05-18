The Best Part Of Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Lasted All Of 10 Seconds

Oh, Tatiana Maslany, I don’t know why you were in last night’s SNL for only all of 10 seconds in a catchy, yet forgettable Digital Short, but I hope you come back next season to host. And be the musical guest. And fill in for Brooks Whelan and everyone else who’s getting canned. And order the catering. And shove Don Pardo aside so you can say, “AND YOUR HOST…ME!”