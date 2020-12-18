Over the next half-decade or so, Disney plans to premiere at least 10 Star Wars shows on Disney+ alongside its flagship title, The Mandalorian. The series include Obi-Wan Kenobi, reuniting Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen; Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson; Andor, focusing on Rogue One breakout Cassian Andor; and The Acolyte, from Russian Doll co-creator Leslyle Headland. You can see the full list here, or at least it was the full list until The Mandalorian dropped a surprise in a post-credits scene.

The season two finale, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” seemingly ends with a surprise appearance from [REDACTED] and [SPOILER] saying [ANOTHER SPOILER] to [SERIOUSLY JUST WATCH THE EPISODE], but it’s actually not over until after the credits roll. There’s two suns, which means we’re back on Tatooine. But not just anywhere on Tatooine: we’re at Jabba’s Palace, last seen in Return of the Jedi (it’s a sail barge drive’s away from where Boba Fett seemed to die). In the episode, it’s Bib Fortuna who sits on the throne, not Jabba (RIP), until Boba Fett and Fennec Shand blast their way past the poor Gamorrean guards. “Boba! I thought you were dead. I am so glad to see you,” Bib Fortuna tells Boba. The feeling isn’t mutual: the bounty hunter shoots the Twi’lek and sits down where Jabba use to rule, with Fennec at his side. Then:

The Book of Boba Fett, not to be confused with The Book of Henry, will premiere on Disney+ in December 2021. Little is known about the series, other than the title and release date, but it’s sad that the original Boba Fett actor, who died on Thursday, won’t be around to make a cameo.