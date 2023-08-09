Aya Cash stormed The Boys as Stormfront in Season 2 of the Amazon superhero-skewering series, and she ended up burnt so crispy that the character was a shadow of herself in the next batch of episodes. Stormfront certainly will not return for Season 4. Yet we might be receiving Aya Cash in close to the same mode again because she’s joining the cast of an HBO series that is sliding into the power vacuum created by some undeniable superhero fatigue in Hollywood.

The Franchise, a new parody series from Sam Mendes and Veep producer Armando Iannucci, along with Veep‘s Jon Brown as showrunner, is in the works as a straight-up comedy. The show will also arrive with a blessed 30-minute runtime and — this sounds reminiscent of The Dawn Of The Seven — revolves around a fictional superhero film that’s sliding into the gutter. There are no details yet, but Aya might actually play a crew member for that fictional film, and this series promises to bring some unique touches:

“The crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.”

The series will also star Daniel Brühl, Himesh Patel, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Richard E. Grant, and more. It will also coexist in a streaming sense (on Max) with the upcoming DC Universe from James Gunn. Hopefully, that won’t make it too awkward, but heck, such a vibe could be good for both entities.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)