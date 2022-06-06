[WARNING: spoilers for The Boys season 3 premiere to follow]

It’s pretty rare to have a high-profile cameo in on a season premiere without rumors swirling, but The Boys managed to pull it off exquisitely. The season three premiere of the Amazon Prime series debuted last week, and within the first minute, viewers were treated to an A-list cameo that nobody saw coming.

Episode one opened with footage from the movie-within-a-show, Dawn Of The Seven, which the Supes began filming in season two. Stormfront (played by Aya Cash) was infamously burnt to a crisp in the season two finale, which would put her out of commission for the movie standoff with Homelander. Enter: Charlize Theron. So how did that cameo come to be?

“The Charlize cameo came about by following our usual pattern of cameos, which is it’s the rigorous screening process of whoever returns Seth Rogan’s calls,” showrunner Eric Kripke explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I think she talked to Seth and [producing partner] Evan [Goldberg]. They had just made Long Shot together,” Kripke added, referencing the 2019 comedy starring Rogen and Theron.

Despite all of the negative connotations with the character (who was a literal Nazi) Theron was on board. “She was so great. I mean, talk about the definition of an incredible sport,” Kripke explained. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do a favor for you,’ and it’s like, ‘Great, ’cause it’s gonna involve a superhero costume fitting, coming out to see me in the Valley for a full day’s shoot, and reading the most ridiculous Nazi dialogue ever with a straight face and totally nailing it. And she was game for all of it.”

Theron was so game, that where is an extended version of the episode with even more ridiculous dialogue now streaming on Amazon. She must have really owed Seth Rogen. This isn’t the first time Theron has shown up unannounced, she also had a cameo in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

“Any time we can inadvertently duplicate what’s happening in Marvel, I’m happy,” Kripke says. “It’s meta on top of meta on top of meta.” Theron must love surprises! Maybe next she can show up in the Furiosa prequel.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)