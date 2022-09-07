The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has proven that he has no problem pushing back at trolls, like the ones who review-bombed Season 2 (before even watching much of it) because they were so mad about the weekly release schedule. And Kripke has also stepped up to confront a group that’s being equally (or even more) ridiculous because, as Erin Moriarty recently revealed, they’re making the Starlight actress feel “dehumanized” and as though she’s being “silenced.” That’s the case because the trolls are tossing out misogynistic rhetoric about Moriarty’s appearance and the costume that Vought International makes the character wear. That costume has actually been a plot point and one that even otherwise horrible Stormfront drew attention toward in Season 2, and the show’s very much in on the issue with a satiric bent.

In addition, Starlight’s been through a lot on the show. Her introduction to her fellow The Seven members included a sexual assault by The Deep, an act that saw the tables turned on him later with a gill-involved scene. More to the point, though, Kripke has responded (while linking to Variety‘s story on the subject) to tell those trolls to no longer watch the Amazon show, and he’s not kidding.

“Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s f*cking message,” Kripke wrote on Twitter. “Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, f*ck off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you. #TheBoysTV.”

Enough said, hopefully. In the meantime, let’s hope that Erin Moriarty is feeling the support that’s been sent her way following these revelations and her statement. And here’s to hoping that Annie January gets to kick more ass in The Boys Season 4. She may no longer be with Vought, but she’s still got her Supe powers.