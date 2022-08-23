(Spoilers from The Boys Season 3 will be found below.)

Yes, The Boys only recently streamed their Season 3 finale, but showrunner Eric Kripke isn’t sitting around and cracking his knuckles in anticipation. Rather, he’s making the Supe magic happen by getting the ball rolling on Season 4 filming. And the cast is fully into getting the gang back together while showing off their enthusiasm on social media. Antony Starr showed off a throwback photo, and Karl Urban had drinks with Jack Quaid while Jensen Ackles had some fun while acknowledging not being on the scene (see ya, Soldier Boy).

Also on Instagram, Starlight actress Erin Moriarty decided to let everyone know that Starlight isn’t all legs and a polished hairdo. She posted a photo of that glamorous side, yes, but if one clicks through to the second photo, Starlight looks like one would expect her to realistically look after saving the world.

“Instagram vs. reality vs. instagram vs. reality,” Moriarty wrote in a post that you can see here (because the photo won’t embed). Round 4; bring on the dishevelment (and the blood, sweat, tears, + other bodily fluids that get excreted on or off screen invariably throughout the season).”

Erin Moriarty is a trooper for posting the non-glam Starlight. And I am looking forward to where she goes after the character officially became Annie January again. We might not see too much of this outfit, in other words. Hopefully, the cast will start dropping some BTS photos on social media soon, too. Fingers crossed.