(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys cast members are having a grand time while filming Season 4, and in the process, Antony Starr and Chace Crawford are recreating a little bit of (gross) magic. Chace famously worried whether he would ever work again after what The Deep did (for the entirety of the season), including plenty of octopus sex. And in one particularly icky scene for Deep, Homelander did some pure evil by sadistically forcing his fellow The Seven member to eat his very close friend, Timothy the Octopus, while he was still alive.

It was a scene that made me freak out, and the effective CGI could make anyone dry heave. And considering how horribly The Deep began his run on The Boys (by sexually assaulting Starlight), it’s to Crawford’s credit that we feel for him (let’s just say the world has also had its revenge upon him) while Homelander forces him to commit this revolving act. Well, Starr and Crawford did a little Instagram reenactment, but with this caption from Starr: “No seafood. Just land mammals…” The “#justicefortimothy” hashtag is a nice touch, and an official Amazon Prime account chimed in with a “rip timothy this is what he saw before he died.”

Just for a refresher, here’s Timothy’s perspective.

And Laz Alonso (who portrays the lovable Mother’s Milk) added a “Grubbbbbbbbbbbbb” to the mix in Starr’s comments. Man, is Season 4 here yet? Not until 2023.