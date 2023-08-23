The next generation of superheroes is upon us (no, not those guys yet). The Boys spinoff Gen V is heading to Prime this fall, and now we get gratuitous violence, sex, and political corruption but from the familiar comforts of a college campus!

Same Universe, New University. From the world of The Boys, Gen V arrives September 29. pic.twitter.com/KHLWzxY0Md — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

The show follows a new group of superheroes-in-training at Godolkin University as they learn the ins and outs of becoming a real-life superhero, with brand deals included. Here is the official synopsis:

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Next Gen expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Since there is a whole new crew of supes to get familiar with, here is the lowdown on the incoming class.

Jazz Sinclair will star as Marie Moreau, a new student at the college, who has the slightly nauseating power to weaponize her own blood. She intends to be the first Black woman in The Seven. Sinclair’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo will portray junior Andre Anderson, who’s Golden Boy’s BFF and has his own magnetic powers.

Speaking of Golden Boy, Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the boy himself, also known as Luke Riordan. He’ll be a senior at the school who is also set on joining The Seven. Maddie Phillips portrays Luke’s girlfriend Cate Dunlap, a junior who is able to push people to do whatever she commands.

Also starring in the show is Lizzy Broadway, who will portray Emma Meyer aka Little Cricket, a super who can shrink herself down to insect size, and Asa Germann who plays Sam, a powerful supe who is plagued by hallucinations. London Thor and Derek Luh play Jordan Li, a student who can change between male and female forms, each with their own powers.