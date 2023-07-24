Gen V, the first official spinoff for The Boys, just dropped a new teaser trailer that offers the deepest look yet at the highly-anticipated series. Centered around a group of college-aged Supes, the show will follow Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), an ambitious young freshman who hopes to become the first Black woman in The Seven.

As just one of the students attending Godolkin University under the watchful eye of Vought International, Marie will ideally hone her powers in hopes of one day working side-by-side with Homelander. Of course, giving a bunch of hormonal college students superpowers is never a good idea. Marie soon finds herself ensnared in the bloody underbelly of what being a Supe is really like.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University’s highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

In addition to Sinclair, Gen V also stars Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter. The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne will also drop in to check on the college-based mayhem.

Gen V premieres September 29 on Amazon Prime Video.