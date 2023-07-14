Here’s everything we know about Gen V so far:

As The Boys fans patiently wait for Season 4 to arrive, the highly-anticipated spinoff Gen V is rapidly approaching with its college-based take on the dark and raunchy superhero world. Set at Godolkin University, the series will follow a group of burgeoning young Supes as their corporate sponsors at Vought International mold them into becoming powerful patriotic heroes like Homelander , for better or worse.

Plot

Amazon has kept plot details for Gen V under wraps, but the show’s promotional materials have offered glimpses of what to expect of what to expect from The Boys spinoff.

First off, here’s the official synopsis, which offers a broad setup for the series:

Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

Judging by the teaser footage and interviews with executive producer Seth Rogen, obviously, things do not go well at the superhero university. Just imagine what would happen if real college students got a hold of superpowers, and you’ve got a pretty rough idea of what can and will go wrong. Throw in the notoriously image-conscious Vought International, who’s not above covering up the crimes of The Seven (or throwing members under the bus when they don’t fall in line), and you’ve got a recipe for mayhem.

Cast

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter. Also look for guest appearances from The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.

Release Date

While Amazon hasn’t announced a specific release date yet, the streamer did confirm that Gen V will arrive in September 2023 with a sizzle reel that you can see below:

It’s an exciting time to have Prime. pic.twitter.com/lEOGyO6gs9 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 13, 2023

Trailer

You can watch a teaser trailer for Gen V below, which also offers the best (and bloodiest) look at what to expect from The Boys spinoff when it matriculates later this year:

Gen V enrolls on Amazon Prime Video in September.