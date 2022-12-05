The Boys turned out to be such a raging hit for Amazon that they swiftly greenlit spinoffs for the superhero-skewering franchise. One of those shows, Gen V, will be a college-set series that co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, who previously let it be known that even his dad (who’s been in some explicitly gory movies over the years) wondered what on earth was going on in this spinoff. Executive producer (and The Boys cam-lady lover) Seth Rogen felt likewise, so one can expect the spinoff to possibly be as outrageous as the most gasp-inducing The Boys episode thus far.

Over the weekend, a teaser trailer surfaced to promise that the series doesn’t shy away from mayhem, and you’ll notice a few familiar faces.

Amid the chaos, we see the new cast (including Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo from The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina), but there’s also a member of The Seven on display. That’s be Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, and the trailer also includes Cobie Minifie as Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke, the Dawn of the 7 director. We also see a statue of Antony Starr’s Homelander, but will we see the baddest Supe also surface in person? Never say never. Starr has been known to go above and beyond in his duties for this franchise, and he also appeared in the Diabolical spinoff, so my fingers are crossed that he’ll make a surprise appearance.

Let’s also hold out hope for Godolkin University (“a safe space for you to thrive,” according to the Amazon description) will also resurrect Soldier Boy as a guest lecturer.

There’s no firm release date for Gen V yet, but early 2023 seems likely.