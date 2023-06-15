The upcoming The Boys spinoff, Gen V, is looking to explode a few heads at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like the show already started with Homelander. The massive fan event unveiled a new poster for Gen V as it tweeted that “Vought-approved” badges have started shipping out. The poster features a headless Homelander statue that’s still smoldering, and the official Twitter account for the college-based spinoff played dumb about the decapitated Supe.

“Not sure what happened to our Homelander statue??” the Gen V account tweeted.

Not sure what happened to our Homelander statue?? https://t.co/ylySDF54in — GEN V (@genv) June 14, 2023

The official The Boys account also got in on the act. “Homelander’s never looked better,” The Boys handle tweeted.

Homelander's never looked better https://t.co/FceMr59z1q — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 14, 2023

While plot details about Gen V are being kept closely under wraps, Amazon has confirmed that the series will be based on a group of college-aged Supes who are preparing to become the next generation of corporate-produced “heroes” in the mold of Homelander. A statue of the ultimate Supe was seen in the first look teaser for Gen V, and judging by its current headless state, the next generation is either not a fan of Antony Starr’s character, or even more reckless and dangerous than their corporate handlers were expecting.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place July 20-23, 2023.

