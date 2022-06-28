Through two-plus seasons Amazon’s The Boys has made plenty of waves. It’s upset fans with its anti-binge release schedule, pushed boundaries for on-camera nudity and simulated reproductive fluid volume. And it’s made some less attentive fans furious when they realize who the bad guy actually is on the show.

Metal Gear creator and video game legend Hideo Kojima is not exactly a fan of The Boys, but as it turns out the show has made an impact on him as well. As Kojima revealed on Twitter this week, he actually canceled a gaming project once he realized the concept he was working through was very similar to the plot of the show’s first season.

2/2

and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2022

“I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time, and put it on hold because the concept was similar,” Kojima wrote on Twitter this week. “A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead.”

The Mads he’s referring to is presumably Mads Mikkelsen, who has worked with Kojima on Death Stranding. So this is immediately a very fascinating What If to say the least. And while we’ve lost a game concept to the recycling bin of gaming history, some folks associated with The Boys are hoping this could be the start of a lucrative partnership. Showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted at Kojima about a potential The Boys video game, and Homelander actor Antony Starr is already on board.

Please come make a #TheBoys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw. #TheBoysTV — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 26, 2022

Second that notion. — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) June 26, 2022

Tweets are just tweets and making a video game these days takes years and years, but it’s certainly something to see a bit of how sometimes art influences other art. Or, in this case, makes sure one form of art never even gets off the ground.

