In a move that would feel right at home in the dark superhero comedy, Barack Obama exploded heads on Tuesday when he revealed that he’s a fan of The Boys. While sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former president cited the show as one of his faves whenever he needed to take a break from writing his new book, The Promised Land. Obama enjoyed watching the creative team “turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.”

While learning Obama likes to kick back with a raunchy episode of The Boys is a “holy sh*t” moment by itself, the team behind the show were understandably flipping out once they saw the news. Homelander actor Antony Starr seemed to particularly enjoy this latest bit of presidential trivia, and he had some fun imagining Obama watching the extremely NSFW Love Sausage scene from season two.

“Well well well… I wonder what he thought of mother’s milk vs the “snake”…?” Starr wrote on Instagram. “Somehow I can’t imagine him sipping wine and watching that 😂😂😂😂😂 #obama #obamawatchestheboys!? WTF #homelanderobamadreamteam”

Not content with geeking out over the news on Instagram, Starr took his excitement (and snark) to Twitter where he shared some more reactions to Obama’s love of The Boys.

If the boys is good enough for Obama…it’s good enough. https://t.co/b7vcbEMvZL — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) December 15, 2020

I think we just geeked out…. https://t.co/8kZenJ3K6X — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) December 16, 2020

Showrunner Eric Kripke also flipped out over Obama being a fan and was soon joined by stars Jack Quaid and Laz Alonso.

I was today years old when I found out president ⁦@BarackObama⁩ watches ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩. Can I stay this age forever? https://t.co/pWwunqJYjo — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) December 15, 2020

As for the other stars, Entertainment Weekly reports that Erin Moriarty, Aya Cash, and Jesse Usher all posted less permanent reactions in their Instagram Stories, and they’re definitely blown away that the 44th president has been streaming the show. “President Obama has spoken!!! GAME CHANGER!” Usher wrote.

