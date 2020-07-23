Executive producer Seth Rogen previously promised that Amazon Prime’s The Boys would be even more outrageous for a sophomore season. Anyone who watched last year’s batch of episodes will realize that’s a pretty hefty promise to fulfill. Will showrunner Eric Kripke meet the high bar that he was instrumental in setting? The season’s first trailer revealed that the Supes are definitely onto the vigilante group, and now, this first look clip (from Comic Con) leans into the gore in a big way.

One way to go bigger and better? By leaving the dolphin spectacle in the dust and including a water chase scene between Billy Butcher’s crew and sharks. The Deep’s there, of course, and acting like a giant whale will intimidate his foes, but he couldn’t be more wrong. The Boys are feeling pressured enough while they’re technically on the run from the law, so bye bye, whale, and watch out, Chace Crawford. Gossip Girl, this ain’t.

Meanwhile, Butcher is still contending with his newfound knowledge from last season’s finale, as Hughie’s still desperate to keep his grip on things with assists from Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko. An incoming Supe member, Stormfront (Aya Cash), looks to shake up both sides of the rivalry, and — officially — there’s gonna be a supervillain threat. Can’t wait to see that one.

Amazon’s The Boys returns on September 4.