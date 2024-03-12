The fourth season of the original series is mercifully on the way in only a few months, again on a mostly weekly rollout . The brand shows no sign of weakening, even as both the DCU and MCU’s empires have considerably weakened. Satire ain’t dead, baby, but it’s hard as hell to pull off, and Eric Kripke succeeds with a tight ship while adapting Garth Ennis’ Dynamite Entertainment comic. Without more f*cking around, let’s dive into what we can expect from The Boys‘ long-awaited return to Amazon.

The Boys undoubtedly plans to skewer some spin off tendencies with a title like the recently announced The Boys: Mexico for a show in development. Yet for three seasons thus far and side voyages to Diabolical and Gen V, this Vought International-engineered world shows no signs of losing its edge. For that matter, there continues to be no shortage of bodily fluids and scintillating subject matter, the latter of which largely arrives courtesy of Chace Crawford’s perverted Deep.

Plot

The fourth season’s story will kick off only a few days after the events of the Gen V finale, in which Homelander blew away Marie, who later woke up in a locked room (The Woods?) with a handful of her fellow Supes, including Little Cricket. Homelander had engineered the events of the campus mayhem into an opportunity to hold up Cate and Sam as heroes, so perhaps they could crossover into The Boys at some point.

However, that season finale also showed Billy Butcher stumbling onto the lab where the Supe Virus was manufactured. However, Butcher is not exactly on good terms with the rest of The Boys, and Mother’s Milk has plenty of “unfinished business” with the group’s leader after Butcher decided to join forces with Soldier Boy. Additionally, Butcher only has a few months left on his ticker before perhaps croaking from all the Compound V that he decided to take, and Homelander is lining up more dominoes as Ryan becomes an even more dangerous force than we’ve previously seen:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Additionally, Homelander will stand trial for killing a civilian in broad daylight. The Deep will continue perving, Mother’s Milk will shave (hmm), and Starlight and Queen Maeve’s replacements (Sage and Firecracker) are, according to Amazon, “two of the most dangerous supes you’ll ever meet.” What else?

On some silly notes, Vought International has been shilling for some terrible “Homelander High-Tops!” Those look awfully familiar. Also, The Boys’ social media has been trolling the “Wanker-in-chief.”

Today, Vought is proud to announce the Homelander High-Tops! Based on our greatest hero’s boots, these shoes will make you feel like you can fly. Available at a Super deal of $777, with all proceeds going to his legal defense fund. Get yours before his sham of a trial on June 13! pic.twitter.com/rBGD5KCYsw — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) February 28, 2024

On the VFX side, we can expect (as prosthetic penis guru/VFX wizard Stephan Fleet assures viewers) more of the same disgusting flavor that we’re used to seeing: “I’m excited for the cast of @TheBoysTV to see the crazy sh*t I’m cooking up in VFX! They really put a lot of trust in me.”