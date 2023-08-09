There comes a moment in millions of TV viewers’ lives when they decide to give The Boys a shot after hearing word-of-mouth praise from friends, associates, and possibly family. Cue the mouth-opening early moments when the source of Hughie’s ongoing trauma is made clear as an out-of-control A-Train barrels right through his girlfriend during a sidewalk kiss. The message there is loud and unequivocal: this series is not for the faint of heart, and from there, the show never takes its foot off the gas. Somehow, Eric Kripke and pals keep getting away with everything.

Hell, the even got away with a raunchy Season 2 scene that Amazon wouldn’t let them get away with in Season 1. Hopefully, we’ll soon hear more about a Season 4 release date, but at least we will have college-aged spinoff, Gen V, arriving first in September. It promises to be as outrageous as the original, to the point where cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed that his dad, Arnold, had no idea what he was looking at with set photos.

Those younger Supes, however, have yet to realize the ways of their world, and the students at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting seem to be unaware of how A-Train tends to leave a trail of destruction through “happy couples.” They’d love to run into the dude.

Heard that happy couples run into A-Train all the time on God U's campus. Is that true? He's so cool! — GEN V (@genv) August 8, 2023

Hopefully, the “God U” students are simply messing with us and aren’t quite that clueless. Still, The Boys Twitter account couldn’t resist trolling them: “Young lads still got so much to learn.”

Young lads still got so much to learn. https://t.co/8qqvyOxD7i — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 8, 2023

Amazon’s Gen V will premiere on September 29.