With the quote “I feel like someone handed me a ticking time bomb because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes,” — perfectly delivered by actress Sandra Oh, of course — the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix dramedy series The Chair has already solidified the show as a must-watch for the fall season. While the series has been in the works over at the streaming service for a bit now, thanks to the trailer we now know a bit more about just what The Chair is.

According to the synopsis accompanying the trailer, “The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.” In the trailer, we see Ji-Yoon face obstacle after obstacle as an Asian American, woman, single mother, and educator, all while trying to have a personal life as well.

In addition to Oh, the upcoming Netflix series also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla. Furthermore, The Chair also boasts some serious talent behind the camera, as it was created and written by actress Amanda Peet alongside a familiar duo: Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

While the synopsis, Booksmart vibes, and that killer cast already make the six-episode series seem cool as hell, we also can’t get enough of The Linda Linda’s newest bop “Oh!” taking front and center in the trailer. The Chair hits Netflix on August 20.