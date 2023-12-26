For the final two seasons of The Crown, The Wire star Dominic West took over the role of Prince Charles as the Netflix series tackled his tumultuous, scandal-ridden divorce from Princess Diana and the infamous car crash that took her life in the 1990s.

Portraying the Royal Family is always a fraught proposition for British actors, and West recently revealed in a new interview that he actually used to be close to Prince Harry before the two had a falling out.

“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” West told Times Radio via Deadline. “I think I was asked what we did… [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.

“I said too much in a press conference so we didn’t speak after that.” Stars of the The Crown Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce reveal their run-ins with the royal family, including why one of them is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry.@KateEMcCann | @adamboultonTABB pic.twitter.com/iJgCyrLtjp — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 23, 2023

According to Deadline, West is most likely talking about a 2014 expedition to Antartica that the actor and Prince Harry took with a group of injured military veterans. Following the trip, West revealed during a press conference that the Duke of Sussex is pretty freaking handy at making toilets.

“He seemed to specialize in building latrines,” West said. “He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind and it even had a loo roll holder.”

Not particularly embarrassing, but then West went right for a dad joke as he described the latrine that Harry built: “Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking, ‘This is a royal flush, in every way.'”

Yup, that’ll end a friendship right there. Prince Harry did what any of us would’ve done.

(Via Deadline)