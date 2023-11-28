The final half of season six of Netflix’s beloved royal drama The Crown follows Prince William and Prince Harry as they navigate the royal family in the wake of their mother’s death, all while the Queen continues her historic reign. Not only will the show follow their royal duties, but fans also get to see William and Kate‘s budding romance play out, surely in an overly dramatized way. It’s television, after all.

The series will depict the infamous fashion show where a young William first noticed Kate Middleton while attending university. The fashion show took place in 2002, where Middleton wore a sheer dress, and the rest was history. Like, actually Royal history. This is probably the stuff that the kids are being taught across the pond. Netflix released some first-look images that depict the infamous moment.

I know what you’re thinking: did people really wear that stuff in 2002? Honestly, yes! This is what Limited Too was made for. In addition to young William and Harry, the final batch of episodes will also follow Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth during her historic reign.

Does it matter that you already know how it ends? Nope! The Crown season six part two drops on Netflix on December 14th.

