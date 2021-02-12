Comedy’s preeminent MAGA scholar, Jordan Klepper, returned to the scene of the crime (literally) during Thursday’s episode of The Daily Show. The correspondent / thirst trap was back in Washington D.C. for the first time since witnessing the failed coup at the Capitol on January 6. There’s now more fencing around the building “and the thousands of screaming MAGA folks is down to two.” Klepper asked the die hards for their thoughts on the impeachment trial. “What I saw and what there’s a lot of evidence showing is that many of the initial people who entered the building violently were leftists, you have Antifa…” one of them said. Klepper responded that he “was here and it seemed like a lot of people were Trump supporters. A thousand people broke into the Capitol, erected a noose outside, and tried to kill the Speaker of the House and the vice president.”

Klepper compared the second impeachment trial to a sequel that’s “bigger and louder and more cinematic than the first one. Because as we all know, when you’re dealing with American audiences, stunning imagery goes farther than facts.” He also spoke to Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was one of the lead investigators in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Schiff urged Republicans “to find the courage to tell their constituents back home that what they were fed by Donald Trump was a bunch of lies.” After Klepper pointed out that maybe “banking” on the courage of someone like Ted Cruz (“He won’t even stand up for his wife, let alone the country”) maybe isn’t the best idea, Schiff replied, “If I was going to bank on that, I’d be bankrupt a long time ago.” You can watch the clip above.