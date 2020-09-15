Where there’s a will, as they say, there’s gotta be a way. The Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are getting back in motion with WandaVision reportedly still on track for the planned December release. Sebastian Stan is also back as Bucky with the Short Hair on the Atlanta set of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He’s joined (according to set photos posted by JustJared) by Emily Van Camp (as Sharon Carter/Agent 13) and Georges St-Pierre (as returning villain Batroc the Leaper).

Of course, there’s enjoyment to be had on the set amid the pandemic worries. Anthony Mackie’s Falcon has arrived and is doing his cigar-smoking thing. Stan captured this essence while posting a photo of his own exaggerated stance with this caption: “Friends. Social distancing since November ’19.”

The photo has prompted some speculation that Mackie might be wearing new Captain America digs, although that hasn’t been confirmed. The black-and-white nature of this photo doesn’t help much in that department, but it’s definitely noteworthy that Daniel Brühl returns for this show as Baron Zemo, and we’re once again going to see Cap nemesis Baltroc following his appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The series will be a limited one, planned for six one-hour episodes.

As of now, there’s been no revised release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but ideally, the rest of production will go off without the kind of hitch that struck Warner Bros.’ The Batman a few weeks ago.