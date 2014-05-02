The First Season Of Andy Daly’s ‘Review’ Was A Masterpiece

I have been loudly and repeatedly beating the drum for Andy Daly’s Comedy Central show Review for months now, so I apologize to the extent that my increasingly forceful rants about it are getting old, but I also do not apologize because I love it dearly and I think it is great. What can I say? I’m a sucker for long, elaborate, strange sketches about misunderstandings and wordplay. (Please see Episode 7, below, at about the 15:30 minute mark. Shout out to Lisa Ching.) So, naturally, I had mixed feelings about last night’s finale: sad because it meant the first season was ending, and happy because sweet fancy Jesus, it was incredible.
Let me be clear here: I am not saying I thought the finale was incredible for a comedy show. I am saying the finale was incredible, period, full stop. One of my favorite parts about the show was the way it used Forrest’s home life to ground the crazy antics at the center of the show. Or, rather, the show-within-the-show, which Forrest was so committed to that he was willing to destroy every part of his life to see through: his marriage, his possessions, his digestive system (So. Many. Pancakes.), whatever. I won’t spoil the ending for you if you haven’t seen it (and you should see it, as soon as possible, preferably right now, even if you have to leave work), but paying all of that off in glorious fashion in the last five minutes of an episode that was really, really dark up until then was a stroke of genius.
I don’t know if Review will be back for a second season, or exactly where they’d be able to pick up after last night, but even if this is all we get, I’m fine with that. It was a perfect, little, self-contained 10-episode season of comedy. You can’t ask for much more than that. Besides more seasons. Which, for the record, I am definitely asking for. Lots of them. Again, I’d be okay without them, but, like, not that okay, you know? Review is a good show. That’s what I’m trying to say.
One final note in closing: Between Review, Broad City, and Nathan for You knocking it out of the park in their first seasons, and Key & Peele and Kroll Show hitting their stride and churning out weird, hilarious sketches at a breakneck pace, Comedy Central is on a real hot streak lately. It turns out — and this may surprise some of you, so buckle in tight — finding talented, funny people and giving them little half-hour playgrounds to turn their strange, beautiful visions into reality is a recipe for success. Who knew, right?
Also, A.J. Gibbs.
Very much so.
End of episode A.J. GIbbs
‘sup
His review of addiction made me pee a little. Yes, that is an endorsement.
I’ll have to check out the finale. I watched the “Marry Someone You Just Met” episode and thought it was okay. I like Andy Daly but that episode didn’t make me laugh out loud as much as chuckle occasionally. Still need to watch Nathan’s show. I didn’t find Broad City funny.
You’re bad at life.
I know. My 6 figure salary and loving wife really get in the way of me enjoying stuff like TV. I’ll think about this while I’m in the pool tomorrow.
do all people become humorless when they make 6 figures or is it just you? or have you always been humorless?
@dissident an internet commenter making 6 figures means there’s a 97% chance he’s a lawyer…meaning, yes, he’s always been humorless
Yikes! Okay…yay!!! The nuance is what really makes this a special program and in my opinion, the funniest television program in the history of history! Better? Have I now succeeded at life and shown that I appreciate and have humor?
How the hell do I know? I’ve never even seen this piece of shit show.
“my six-figure salary and loving wife”
That’s an unnecessarily lengthy way to spell “small penis”.
Inside Amy Schumer has been good too. But yes, review is awesome.
That show fucking destroys me. The fat cartoon character with a pussy nearly gave me a heart attack.
The sketches are hit or miss (like most sketch shows). But I love her stand up spots during the show and also when she talks to the person in an unusual job.
She’s actually pretty good at interviews period, both the strange job folks and the people on the street.
Brilliant finale. My wife was worried I was gonna stop breathing because I was laughing so hard when he gave his Quitting speech to the old man running the coffee stand (I had already seen the speech in the clip Comedy Central released the day before, but seeing it in context made it 10 times funnier).
Ugh, the old man picking up the pastries afterwards. So sad.
I had to pause the show because of how hard I was laughing.
That was the best part of the show.
Saddest show I’ve ever laughed my ass off at.
I went fetal: the look on the old man’s face.
I had planned to wait and watch the finale tonight but I had to watch it just now at work. I couldn’t breathe when Forrest quit on the old man. And then the coke and whores scene after that? It’s too much fun. This show was as great as Andy Daly’s Podcast Pilot Project, and I don’t know how he follows that up either. I just hope he gives us more of it all.
He tweeted earlier that both the ADPPP and Review ended their respective seasons at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in LA, synergy.
I saw that! I was actually in LA the night they recorded the finale of ADPPP but I couldn’t go. I’m still a little mad about that. “Is it Morch already?”
God damn the “there all is aching” twist was brillant
I haven’t seen the finale yet, but the one where he gets divorced might be the funniest episode I’ve seen this year.
The one with the sex doll was a close second. I was in tears when he described the process of having sex with it.
Good lord, just watched the pancake episode and I don’t think I stopped laughing once.
“This certainly is an upsetting number of pancakes.”
There All Is Aching
And to think I thought, when this show was first announced, that this was going to be some kinda “current events” thing, like a goofier version of John Oliver’s new show, or maybe something more Tosh.0-ish. Thankfully I was super-wrong, and it turned out to be something very special.
Rick and Morty, Community and now Review are gone from me for now.
Definitely, there all is aching
I won’t say that I liked it more than Rick And Morty but yes, great first season. Solid first four months of television this year.
That was an incredible season. Was the autistic java guy the same guy who plays Charlie’s uncle with small hands?
Holy hell, nice catch.
When he followed Andy off the job, I fucking cried.
“I give it a somber….. 5 Stars. “
…were there only 9 episodes because I thought there was gonna be a tenth so I wasn’t really appreciating the last one as much as I should. Goddammit.
the Sleeping with a Celebrity, Batman episode was my favorite.
and @Danger your feelings about this season are exactly how I felt about Jon Benjamin Has A Van (RIP)