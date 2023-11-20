It seems to be a tradition for fan-favorite doctors to leave medical shows in order to pursue a career in politics. Who doesn’t remember where they were when it was announced that Kal Penn would leave behind his promising medical career on House to work with Barack Obama? It changed us as a nation.

The Good Doctor‘s Hill Harper is the latest TV doc to trade his stethoscope for one of those fancy American flag lapel pins. Harper is running to secure the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s open senate seat. It looks like he’s no longer a doctor, good or otherwise.

“Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice,” Harper’s spokesperson told TVLine. “Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he’s running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress.”

Harper has portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews since season one of the medical drama, which also stars Freddie Highmore. Even though he wasn’t really a doctor, he did go to Brown and Harvard Law, so he probably knows a thing or two about…things. It’s good that Harper is now taking the time to try out another path. There will always be more doctor shows on TV. Grey’s Anatomy has made this very clear.

