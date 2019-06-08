‘The Good Place’ Will End After Its Fourth Season

NBC

Some shows end while they’re still on top, like the original British version of The Office. Some continue forever, pleasantly ambling along well past their peak, like the American version of The Office. Looks like The Good Place is taking the former tack: As per Deadline, the popular NBC show, whose most recent episode was rather vague, will end after only four seasons, on purpose.

The announcement was delivered by creator Michael Shur during a panel discussion at the Television Academy in Hollywood.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” Shur said. “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan.”

Shur admitted he did think about going past Season 4 but decided against it. “At the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last,” he told the crowd.

The news was also dropped, in suitably jokey-formal manner, on Twitter.

The Good Place offers a truly original version of the afterlife, with Ted Danson as a god-like figure in a heaven-like place and Kristen Bell as a woman who was definitely sent there by mistake. Much like life itself, enjoy it while it lasts, though Bell stans always have more Veronica Mars coming this summer.

(Via Deadline)