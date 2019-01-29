Mike Schur Says A ‘The Good Place’ Crossover Episode Will ‘Never Happen’

01.29.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

Mike Schur has made a lot of fans over his years in television. It helps that he went from working on The Office to creating shows like Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn 99, and now The Good Place.

Schur’s shows often attract the same fans because they all follow a similar pattern — they’re wickedly funny, smart, and offer social commentary in a way that constantly surprises viewers. The only way fans of both The Good Place and Parks and Recreation could be more aligned with their Mike Schur fandoms is if they happen to love deconstructing bad baseball columns, which, hell yeah I do.

But while these interests may overlap with fans of Schur’s show/anonymous sportswriting criticism blog, the actual canonical universes those shows live in will remain separate. Schur spoke at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Tuesday after a panel for his newest NBC comedy, “Abby’s,” and hte prolific showrunner made it very clear that there will not be a Parks and Recreation x The Good Place crossover happening.

“I want to make this very clear, that will never happen — end of story,” Schur told reporters during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour Tuesday, following the panel for his new NBC comedy “Abby’s.” “I’m like literally drawing a shower curtain between the universe and that idea.”

