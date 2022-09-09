The 6th Season Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Will Be Its Last

As The Handmaid’s Tale heads into its fifth season on September 14th, shifting its gaze toward revenge instead of Canadian safety, fans can watch knowing that they’ll get one more season of the dystopian show. Hulu announced today that the Elisabeth Moss-starring nightmare will close out after a 6th season while showrunner Bruce Miller develops a future-set spin-off series called The Testaments.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale,” Miller said in a statement. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

Even though it’s hard to say goodbye, this is great news. It allows the series, which has already evolved past its source material and past its original conceits, to close out purposefully. June has come an excruciatingly long way in her quest for freedom from subjugation, and it’s difficult to see just how much longer that quest could or should continue. The big question will be whether she topples Gilead for good. Maybe they can replace it with some kind of functioning democracy!