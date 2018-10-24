Netflix

Considering how popular The Haunting of Hill House has been on social media since its debut earlier this month, it’s beginning to look like Netflix has another hit on its hands. Which is great, because the streamer has been wading deeper into the murky waters of the horror genre as of late, and horror maestro Mike Flanagan’s (Oculus, Hush) adaptation of the classic Shirley Jackson novel is definitely leading this effort. The question is, will we be getting a second season of the seemingly one-off series?

According to Flanagan’s recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, it’s a very strong possibility. “I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one,” he said, noting that “the story of the Crain family is told” and “done.” So what, then, would the story be for future seasons?

“I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well… I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as [Steven Crain] says, and there’s no shortage of either. So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

Another season of The Haunting of Hill House that doesn’t take place in or near the titular home, or have any kind of loose connection to it, would be odd. Then again, the clue for how such an approach could work lives in Flanagan saying that he “[loves] the idea of an anthology.” So if the Netflix series were to take a page from Ryan Murphy and American Horror Story‘s book, and expand the Hill House mythos behind the house itself, a second season located elsewhere could still work. Maybe the bent-neck lady will stick around!

