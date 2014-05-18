The Hep-V Vamps Are Coming For ‘Every Godd*mn Human’ In Bon Temps In The ‘True Blood’ Season 7 Trailer

In what is certainly going to be a relief to my husband, in addition to countless others, True Blood is wrapping up with its final season starting on June 22nd, and SERIOUSLY how is it still over a full month away? In the meantime, I’ll just have to hold myself over with the full trailer for my favorite stupid campy dumb series.

It looks like the seventh season is picking up where the last one left off, with swarms of “Hep-V” infected vampires preying on what appears to be a mostly dead/abandoned Bon Temps and Sookie pity partying that everyone blames her for everything bad that’s happened to the town. Well, kinda.

Meanwhile Bill is all, “It looks like the past has caught up with the present,” which, what does that even mean? Whatever, Vampire Bill. The only notably missing cast members are Eric, who was last seen catching fire on a polar icecap somewhere, and Pam, who was rushing off to rescue him — so I guess it still remains to be seen whether or not he survived. I mean, of course he did, because why would they kill off a fan favorite going into the final season of the series, but sure, I’ll play along, True Blood. *makes scary hand motions* Ooooooooh, oh no, did Eric really die? I sure hope not! *wink wink, nudge nudge*

Either way, judging by the body count, it’s gonna be hella fun. Buckle up!