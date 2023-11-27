After The Last of Us delivered a blockbuster first season that fully adapted the first game, Season 2 will start tackling the even more sprawling narrative found in the critically-acclaimed sequel The Last of Us Part II. That story is so big that showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will most likely take two seasons (if not more) to adapt the video game sequel for HBO.

While fans of the zombie series will have to wait a while for The Last of Us Season 2, Druckmann, who also co-created the games, has teased a chance for players to catch a glimpse of what to expect from the new season. In January 2024, a remastered version of The Last of Us Part II will arrive with a bonus feature called “Lost Levels” (think deleted scenes, but for video games) that could influence Season 2.

“As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show,” Druckmann told Entertainment Weekly. “I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show.”

On top of giving The Last of Us fans a chance to see how Season 2 could expand beyond just the core narrative in the sequel game, the deleted scenes will also serve as a fascinating treat for gamers who are curious about how a massive epic like The Last of Us Part II is made.

“Think of these as levels left on the cutting room floor, that for various reasons didn’t make it into the final game,” Druckman said after revealing that the Lost Levels will also feature commentary and interactive elements. “These are a new attempt from us to lift the curtain on the development process, and I hope players appreciate the insight into what did and didn’t make it into the final game.”

The Last of Us Season 1 is available for streaming on Max.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)