If you can’t get enough The Last of Us between the TV show, video games, and discourse (OK, you’ve had enough discourse), the official soundtrack is out now. The album includes the score from Oscar-winning composer Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming, as well as Nick Offerman, who was in one of the season’s best episodes, covering “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt.
“Creating the music for the HBO series based on the video game The Last of Us was, in a way, an expansion of what we have developed and recorded for the first installment of the game,” Santaolalla said in a statement. “Once again, the emotion at the heart of the score this time driven by the vision of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin and by the power of this amazing story.”
Here’s the tracklist:
1. The Last of Us – Gustavo Santaolalla
2. Reflections – Gustavo Santaolalla
3. Get Out – David Fleming
4. All Gone – Gustavo Santaolalla
5. The Quarantine Zone – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
6. Don’t Look – David Fleming
7. Forsaken – Gustavo Santaolalla
8. Breaching the Wall – David Fleming
9. Cargo – Gustavo Santaolalla, Jake Staley & Juan Luqui
10. Radio Silence – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
11. Hope – Gustavo Santaolalla
12. Greater Purpose – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
13. Haven – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
14. Set Everything Right – Gustavo Santaolalla
15. Hive Mind – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
16. Resolve – Gustavo Santaolalla
17. Shortcut – David Fleming
18. The Swarm – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
19. Invited – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
20. Long Long Time – Nick Offerman
21. There Is No Girl – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
22. It Can’t Last (Sunset) – Gustavo Santaolalla
23. Raiders – David Fleming
24. Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla
25. All Gone (Affliction) – Gustavo Santaolalla
26. Surveillance – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
27. Vanishing Grace – Gustavo Santaolalla
28. All Gone (Purpose) – Gustavo Santaolalla
29. Stockpile – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
30. All Gone (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
31. Salvation – Gustavo Santaolalla
32. Warning Signs – David Fleming
33. The Last of Us (Prevail) – Gustavo Santaolalla
34. All Gone (Reunion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
35. Bravery – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
36. Subterranean – David Fleming
37. Murals – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
38. Endure – David Fleming
39. Survive – David Fleming
40. A Great Man – Gustavo Santaolalla
41. All Gone (Promise) – Gustavo Santaolalla
42. All Gone (Flashbacks) – Gustavo Santaolalla
43. The Last of Us (Protection) – Gustavo Santaolalla
44. Never Let Me Down Again – Jessica Mazin
45. Left Behind (Together) – Gustavo Santaolalla
46. Fleeting – Gustavo Santaolalla
47. Vanishing Grace (Devotion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
48. Vanishing Grace (Radiant) – Gustavo Santaolalla
49. Refuge – Gustavo Santaolalla
50. The Choice – Gustavo Santaolalla
51. Left Behind – Gustavo Santaolalla
52. All Gone (Embrace) – Gustavo Santaolalla
53. Collateral – Gustavo Santaolalla
54. Resolve (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
55. Complications – David Fleming
56. Uncertain Course – Gustavo Santaolalla
57. Breathless – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
58. Unbroken – Gustavo Santaolalla
59. All Gone (Elegy) – Gustavo Santaolalla
60. Wounds – Gustavo Santaolalla
61. Safe Surrender – David Fleming
62. The Last of Us (Vengeance) – Gustavo Santaolalla
63. All Gone (In Vain) – Gustavo Santaolalla
64. All Gone (Ephemeral) – Gustavo Santaolalla
65. The Settlement – Gustavo Santaolalla
66. The Path – Gustavo Santaolalla
You can listen to the soundtrack below.