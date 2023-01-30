The Last Of Us is one of TV’s early hits of 2023; The video game adaptation was renewed for a second season after just two episodes had aired. The third episode debuted last night and it has turned the spotlight onto Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame singer Linda Ronstadt, who was most professionally active from the late ’60s to the ’00s.

(Spoilers for the third episode of The Last Of Us are below.)

In the new episode (titled “Long Long Time”), Frank and Bill’s relationship is kicked into gear when the two of them play Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” together on an antique piano. Given the track’s prominent role in the episode, it got fans talking about Ronstadt, so much so that she became a trending topic on Twitter after the episode aired. Fans are happy to see Ronstadt get some renewed attention, especially when it comes to the streaming royalties that are surely coming her way.

Linda Ronstadt waking up this morning to her Spotify numbers.#TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/PmfRw14DIM — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 30, 2023

Linda Ronstadt is trending, which is pretty much the way it ought to be every day. From "Desperado" to "When You Wish Upon a Star" to Gilbert and Sullivan, to Canciones de Mi Padre her voice and her spirit are unique and special. #LindaRonstadt pic.twitter.com/npS2pE0JbV — Latitudinarian (@AlanHutcheson) January 30, 2023

Craig Mazin, series co-creator and episode writer, told IndieWire of choosing that song:

“I had the thought that this would happen, that there was a song that would be played, and that we would be surprised by who was good at it and who was bad at it. I remember saying to [series co-creator Neil Druckmann], ‘I’m not sure what the song is, I just know that it has to be this incredibly sad song about yearning for love, and never getting love, and just making your peace with the fact that you will always be alone. But it can’t be on the nose. And it can’t be a song that we all know.’” I went through hours and hours and hours. And finally, I was like, ‘I know what to do: I’m going to text my friend Seth Rudetsky,’ who is a host on Sirius XM On Broadway, and has this encyclopedic knowledge of all music. I described what I needed and within 30 seconds, it was [incoming text noise] ‘Long, Long Time by Linda Ronstadt.’ I kinda remembered that song. I played it and was like, ‘Oh, my. There it is.’”

Linda Ronstadt when she starts seeing those The Last of Us royalty checks arriving. pic.twitter.com/SnzbeiFwcf — An Auburn Man (@GridironTiger) January 30, 2023

Absolutely giddy thinking about how many people are PISSED about tuning in to see zombies and shooting and instead getting two gays singing Linda Ronstadt, planting gardens, and arguing about the beautification of their town’s boutique. — mkb (@MatthewKBegbie) January 30, 2023

they really got linda ronstadt trending, the walking dead could never pic.twitter.com/ls8kDAmHtY — tyl3r (@TylerHuckabee) January 30, 2023

Congrats to Linda Ronstadt and everyone discovering her music after THE LAST OF US https://t.co/nleYCzsRyy pic.twitter.com/7XMRZC8Iez — Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) January 30, 2023

Girls in the 70s were so damn lucky to have Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia to represent us on screen and Linda Ronstadt to give as a strong lead vocal to sing with. They weren't our role models. They were the ones that let everyone else know all of us were already there. pic.twitter.com/3MEHUaNZdE — HamillSparkles🐹💖🇺🇦☮✡️ (@SparklesHamill) January 30, 2023

the rock, country, pop, jazz, and mariachi legend, Linda Ronstadt. one of the most heartfelt singers in the industry, with a voice that can make you cry. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/Vx6qE5PWit — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) January 30, 2023

Twitter really sucks these days, except Linda Ronstadt is trending and everything else should get the hell out of her way https://t.co/CjmHkBJEMn — David Heinzmann (@davidheinzmann) January 30, 2023

There are 2 Kinds of Men in This World.

Those who have a crush on Linda Ronstadt and those who have never heard of her.

– Willie Nelson pic.twitter.com/ylKOPe5FZT — John Olson (@john_olson420) January 30, 2023

Linda Ronstadt on The Muppet Show pic.twitter.com/oZ9HWOkAeH — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) January 30, 2023

