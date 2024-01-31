“I would like to see the baby.” Sorry, Space Werner Herzog , but it might be awhile before Baby Yoda, sorry, Grogu goes on any new adventures. Since The Mandalorian season three wrapped up last April, there’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Disney+ ‘s highest-rated Star Wars series. Will there be a season four? What does the recently-announced The Mandalorian & Grogu movie mean for the TV show? Will we ever see a Toydarian ?

Plot

Season three ended with the Mandalorian and the newly-dubbed Din Grogu settling into a peaceful life of using the Force to lift frogs in the air. The episode could work as a series finale, but last year, co-creator Jon Favreau told BFMTV that he’s already finished writing season four. “We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I. And then slowly you just write each episode,” he said. Executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa confirmed that the scripts are done.

Favreau hasn’t revealed any specific plot details (otherwise, Disney would slice through this front door with a lightsaber and tell him to cut it out “or else…”), but he did reveal to the Inside Total Film podcast that season four is “a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice… I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

As for The Mandalorian & Grogu, it’s not clear what impact the movie will have on the TV show. But as noted by Screenrant, “Bo-Katan Kryze actress Katee Sackhoff has hinted that The Mandalorian season four is still happening, which is the first time someone close to The Mandalorian has spoken about its season four future since the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu.” All she said was “the next season of Mando hasn’t started [production] yet,” but that’s better than nothing.

Cast

The big two will be back: Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) and Grogu (Grogu). Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) is likely to return, as is Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Carl Weathers (High Magistrate Greef Karga), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Carson Teva), and probably some Jawas. As for Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), the Better Call Saul actor told The Wrap that he would “love to keep dying and coming back. That’d be my favorite thing of all. There are a lot of ways to go and I’m open to whatever they have in play.”