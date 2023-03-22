(WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian episode “The Foundling” below.)

As the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, Ahmed Best did not have the best experience with fans following the release of those films. In recent years, Best has opened up about receiving death threats and constant insults that he “destroyed” people’s childhood. The fan backlash was so intense that, at one point, Best contemplated suicide. It’s one of the most glaring examples of Star Wars fandom at its worst.

Fortunately, the tide has significantly turned. While Best has continued to work with the franchise by voicing Jar Jar in The Clone Wars animated series and hosting Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge for Disney+, The Mandalorian just made one of the actor’s dreams come true in a huge way.

Over the past three seasons, executive producer Dave Filoni has hinted that he knows who rescued Baby Yoda (or Grogu, if we must) from the Jedi Temple during the Order 66 attack that took place during Revenge of the Sith. A brief glimpse of Baby Yoda witnessing the Jedi massacre was shown in Season 2, but it The Mandalorian Chapter 20, Star Wars fans finally get to see his escape.

In the action-packed episode, Baby Yoda makes a run for it as clone troopers breach the temple. His odds of getting out aren’t looking great until another Jedi comes to his rescue. That Jedi? Kelleran Beq played by none other than Ahmed Best, who helped develop the character for Jedi Temple Challenge.

It was a huge moment for Best, who finally got to live his dream of playing a canonical Jedi (and a pivotal one at that) and Star Wars fans are absolutely here for it. Shortly after The Mandalorian episode started streaming, Twitter exploded with love for Best. The actor’s name has been trending all Wednesday morning as Mando fans geeked out over his badass rescue.

You can see some of the reactions below:

I truly hope Ahmed Best feels more welcomed and loved by the Star Wars fandom than ever before. He deserves this and so much more! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/aJQ1pGGvNb — Nathan Messer | The Mandalorian (@N8Mess) March 22, 2023

What a wonderful surprise that Ahmed Best gets to play the jedi that saves Grogu! What an awesome gesture from Favreau/Filoni too. Great episode overall with the mandalorian rescue mission too. — Kyle Gorycki (@KyleGorycki) March 22, 2023

seeing ahmed best back made me cry i'm so glad he's back oh my god, welcome back 🫶 pic.twitter.com/0pNqbyJiyh — kenidee (@themeadowpicnic) March 22, 2023

MOTHER FUCKIN KELLERAN BEQ! 🎊🎉🍾🥂JUSTICE FOR AHMED BEST!!! I’m not crying YOU ARE! — Jake 🍺🥃 (@phatjake) March 22, 2023

I need everyone to think about how Jar Jar, played by Ahmed Best, is from Naboo. The Jedi, played by a Ahmed Best, who saved Grogu escapes thanks to help from Naboo. PREQUELS KIDS STAY WINNING — Danielle 🔜 SWCL (@danies394) March 22, 2023

#Themandalorian — of all the crap Ahmed Best was put through over the years- I’m legit thrilled to see that he has the most badass redemption arc. Most important Jedi Kelleren Beq #saved #grogu #order66 #kellerenbeq #jedi pic.twitter.com/TWIn09Xnke — Poop (@thizzinbelizzin) March 22, 2023

i just cannot believe we got to see ahmed best as a jedi. absolutely awesome. so happy for him pic.twitter.com/Sp1PZaOFdW — Jake (@gonzofan07) March 22, 2023

I'll give The Mandalorian this, having Ahmed Best, the guy who played Jar Jar, play the Jedi who saved Baby Yoda is really fucking cool. pic.twitter.com/A3u2j6xfNW — Marcus Finch (@ocmd73) March 22, 2023

OH MY GOD LOOK AT HIM GO pic.twitter.com/4UnZHTaJlf — nini ♡ mando spoilers (@padmidala) March 22, 2023

society because jedi jar jar rescued grogu during order 66 pic.twitter.com/WipdLUs1Gr — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 mando & tbb era (@ahsokasgoggles) March 22, 2023

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesdays on Disney+.