On The Mandalorian, Gina Carano plays one of the good guys — or one of the few people our once-mysterious bounty hunter hero (Pedro Pascal) actually trusts. As seen-it-all mercenary Cara Dune, the former MMA fighter-turned-screen badass is one of the best parts of the show, finally getting a role she can sink her teeth into. It was almost a decade ago that Steven Soderbergh first tried to turn her into a screen star with Haywire, so it’s about time! And yet some Star Wars fans want Carano gone, and it’s not because of her acting.

Judging from her tweets, Carano is one of a small number of Hollywood players who are, if not fully on board with America’s ongoing president, then outspoken about supporting some of the things he believes. For instance, she thinks wearing masks to prevent yourself and others from contracting a highly contagious disease is stupid.

Carano also believes that voter fraud is happening, despite all evidence to the contrary (and all the “evidence” supplied by Trump minions being roundly debunked).

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

Throw in her making fun of pronouns and shilling for Parler — the “free speech” social media site that has become a hornet’s nest of conspiracy theorists, assorted bigots, and other people who would too easily be suspended from Twitter — and you have the makings of the “#FireGinaCarano” hashtag. Only three episodes into the new season, and the movement has gained some traction.

Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn't support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters… this woman is not part of the Rebellion #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/4u52pqI3vo — new📌✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 15, 2020

"But free speech and she's a woman, you just want her fired for her different opinions blahblahblah" yeah if those opinions are racist, invalidating people's existence, spreading harmful lies and propaganda and wishing ill upon people, then yeah, she doesn't belong in Star Wars. — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) November 15, 2020

They fired James Gunn for jokes but she still had a job after all the crap on her timeline? Asking people to join Parler which is just a bunch of Right wing racists on there #FireGinaCarano @Disney https://t.co/ekQ91bt9ZW — x_basura_x (@Space_Rngr_Alex) November 16, 2020

this isn’t just a difference in political opinions, what she has done and continuing to do is violent and harmful. she is supporting and defending white supremacists and their extremist ideals whilst voicing her own. #fireginacarano pic.twitter.com/bWg8bDNHzw — kennedy (@darthsokas) November 15, 2020

Fuck now I have to watch @themandalorian with the knowledge that Gina Carano is a Trumpy nut, a transphobe, and an anti masker?? Can ya just #FireGinaCarano , Disney? pic.twitter.com/DzUNc78kpX — Alex Goebel (@alexgoebel123) November 15, 2020

being a racist, transphobic, pandemic denying bigot are not “awkward” opinions, they’re harmful and dangerous but thanks for helping the hashtag reach the trending page #FireGinaCarano https://t.co/FWoec2YIdJ — michelle 💃🏻 (@pascaltaron) November 15, 2020

Some pointed out that Carano was aligning herself with the same people who made life hell for Star Wars colleagues like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran.

It’s really disgusting how John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were viciously attacked by racist and sexist people, resulting in reduced roles and zero support from Disney, and Gina Carano gets a major role while associating herself with those very same people. #FireGinaCarano — Luke ❀ (@positionsmotive) November 15, 2020

Some were more productive, offering actual alternatives.

#fireginacarano and replace her w the ladies we actually want to see pic.twitter.com/sOmjp5Jahc — olivia ✿ (@G0NKDROID) November 15, 2020

#FireGinaCarano make koska reeves the new female lead instead ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/dV6raGu4pH — jord (@evanscohan) November 15, 2020

There were also some more lighthearted suggestions.

#fireginacarano and give us more frog lady, i want this domestic love story pic.twitter.com/J58lgQyjxp — mak loves tin can man (@mastahskywolkah) November 15, 2020

Of course, these kinds of grass roots social media campaigns rarely lead to actual firings, so Carano can likely rest easy. (Besides, there’s still five episodes left in Season 2, so who knows what happens.) But if this one effect real change, at least Carano will get to spend more time hanging out with, uh, far right weirdos like Charlie Kirk.

