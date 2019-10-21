Of the 769 streaming services that are debuting between now and the end of the year, the most anticipated might be Disney+. It’s not only the animated classics and Marvel and Pixar movies and Simpsons episodes that has people’s attention — it’s also the original programming, including The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars show. Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (the Red Viper from Game of Thrones) as the titular not-Boba Fett bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog. A TV show set in the Star Wars universe with Nick Nolte and Werner Herzog? Yes, please.

Anyway, The Mandalorian doesn’t premiere until November 12, but Lucasfilm screened an extended look at the series to a group of journalists over the weekend. Does it live up to the hype? To quote R2-D2, “Bleep bloop bloop bleep bloop.” (That means yes.)

“Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series… The score is awesome,” Slash Film‘s Peter Sciretta tweeted, while Dorian Parks from Geeks of Color added, “Everything I saw looked incredible. Feels completely different than anything we’ve seen in the #StarWars universe!” So far, so good. Here’s more.

Just saw 30 mins of #TheMandalorian. Uh…WOW. Feels more western than sci-fi – from the shootouts to the stand-offs to the vidalia onion stew a new droid character named “Gramps” is always doting over. We are entering a new phase of Star Wars and the future is looking bright! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 19, 2019

Wow. #TheMandalorian is completely amazing. Saw nearly a half hour of footage from what I was told were the first three episodes. Whoever you think Nick Nolte is … the answer will surprise you. pic.twitter.com/jh3CpZnMW2 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It's truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

Reliving my childhood Saturday mornings watching Star Wars. The 30 so minutes of #TheMandalorian footage we saw was incredibly cool. The samurai-infused space western you've always wanted with an ice cold lead, a bunch of rad creatures, and a killer score @ludwiggoransson ✨ pic.twitter.com/FBcJf9II6P — Rosie Knight of The Comet 💥 (@RosieMarx) October 19, 2019

Just watched close to 25 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian. It’s very cool and atmospheric – sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore). The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibes — Eerie Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 19, 2019

Saw 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage. Old studio westerns of the 40’s and 50’s with a dash of samurai movie vibes mixed in a Star Wars-y blender. I think Star Wars fans will be very pleased. @ludwiggoransson’s score is marvelous. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) October 19, 2019

#TheMandalorian footage first impressions: it’s thrilling, action-packed and stylish. The music & cinematography is incredible! I was blown away by the new corners of the Star Wars universe it looks to be exploring and sense a glimmer of the original trilogy’s magic. pic.twitter.com/gvo1Wk1N7Q — Sarah El-Mahmoud (@sarah_elmahmoud) October 20, 2019

