The First Reactions To ‘The Mandalorian’ Compare The Show To The Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Of the 769 streaming services that are debuting between now and the end of the year, the most anticipated might be Disney+. It’s not only the animated classics and Marvel and Pixar movies and Simpsons episodes that has people’s attention — it’s also the original programming, including The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars show. Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (the Red Viper from Game of Thrones) as the titular not-Boba Fett bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog. A TV show set in the Star Wars universe with Nick Nolte and Werner Herzog? Yes, please.

Anyway, The Mandalorian doesn’t premiere until November 12, but Lucasfilm screened an extended look at the series to a group of journalists over the weekend. Does it live up to the hype? To quote R2-D2, “Bleep bloop bloop bleep bloop.” (That means yes.)

“Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series… The score is awesome,” Slash Film‘s Peter Sciretta tweeted, while Dorian Parks from Geeks of Color added, “Everything I saw looked incredible. Feels completely different than anything we’ve seen in the #StarWars universe!” So far, so good. Here’s more.

