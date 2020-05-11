Disney Insists That ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Is Right On Track

With Hollywood still in an unprecedented state of flux, it’s always a nice surprise to hear about shows and/or movies that have managed to survive the current conditions unscathed. In a new interview with CNBC on Monday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that post-production on Season 2 of The Mandalorian is still ongoing and that “there will be no delay.” Barring any unforeseen circumstances, this news puts the Baby Yoda series on track for its October premiere on Disney+.

Chapek’s confirmation also arrives on heels of The Hollywood Reporter announcing that Temuera Morrison has joined the cast of the second season. According to THR sources, Morrison will be playing the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett. There’s already a fan theory that Fett appeared in episode 5, “The Gunslinger,” and he was the mysterious figure who found Ming-Na Wen’s character in the closing minutes, so this information has naturally sent Star Wars fans into a frenzy. However, much like Rosario Dawson reportedly being cast as Ahsoka Tano in Season 2, none of this information has been confirmed by Lucasfilm. In fact, Dawson herself has made it a point to note that her casting isn’t official. Yet.

As for Morrison, the possibilities for his casting are wide open considering several characters in the Star Wars universe are based on his likeness. Morrison famously made his debut in Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, whose infamous skills as a fierce fighter made him the ideal candidate to be cloned for the Republic’s army. These clone troopers were featured prominently in the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars animated series. Of course, Morrison playing Boba Fett makes sense because, according to canon, he’s a naturally grown clone of Jango Fett. However, he could be playing one of the more recognizable troopers from Clone Wars like Captain Rex, who would also bear his likeness. And then there’s always the chance he’s playing both.

Star Wars fans will just have to wait and see until Lucasfilm says otherwise, or when The Mandalorian Season 2 makes it debut in October.

