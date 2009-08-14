THE MASTURBATING BEAR IS BACK!!! (KINDA)

Big news, everybody. The Masturbating Bear made his first appearance since Conan O’Brien left “Late Night” and moved to L.A. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see him masturbate — although he could have been whackin’ it in the last row and we just didn’t see it. Basically, this was a way for Conan to give a nod to his old “Late Night” fans without creeping out the little piece of middle America that hasn’t switched over to Letterman. Speaking on behalf of cool people, I’d like to say, “Thanks, CoCo.” **masturbates in show of unity**

(video below)