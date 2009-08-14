THE MASTURBATING BEAR IS BACK!!! (KINDA)

Big news, everybody. The Masturbating Bear made his first appearance since Conan O’Brien left “Late Night” and moved to L.A. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see him masturbate — although he could have been whackin’ it in the last row and we just didn’t see it. Basically, this was a way for Conan to give a nod to his old “Late Night” fans without creeping out the little piece of middle America that hasn’t switched over to Letterman. Speaking on behalf of cool people, I’d like to say, “Thanks, CoCo.” **masturbates in show of unity**
(video below)
Watching the Bear whack it is far greater entertainment for the back row than any dog trick.
Sadly the restrained Bear is further proof of how frustratingly watered-down the show has been. Can’t wait to see Celebrity Survey for the 3rd time this week.
Worst seat in the history of the “worst seat in the house” contest? The lady in the tank top directly in front of the masturbating bear. I foresee her night ending poorly.
Well, we knew it had to happen when he moved into that time slot.
Farewell to the masturbating bear. Good Night, Sweet Prince.
Shaq AND Triumph tonight…AWESOME.
Has triumph shown up yet? I’m still upset that he didn’t visit the protest line at the Ed Sullivan theater when the Palin supporters unsuccessfully tried to get Letterman fired.