The Morning Show is a great drama about the high-stakes world of breaking news, but more importantly, it brought us an awkward sex scene between Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm, and that’s something The Newsroom never achieved.
The series follows Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors on The Morning Show as the duo struggles to maintain viewership in the streaming age while also reporting about fun stuff like COVID-19 and political protests.
Season four of The Morning Show was ordered before season three even aired, and it’s looking like the whole squad will be back for some more news-worthy shenanigans. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show.
Plot
Season four will likely show the aftermath of Witherspoon’s character Bradley resigning after her brother’s involvement in the January 6th Capitol attack. While plot details are slim, Witherspoon has frequently joked that she will be in jail next season. “Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley’s in jail, but I don’t know if I’m in trouble,” Witherspoon said of the season three finale. The third season also showed a merger between UBA and NBN, which will probably cause even more tension in season four.
The duo told Variety that they are anticipating another time jump, and will continue to add in real-time headlines.
There were nearly two full years between Seasons 2 and 3. Will there be a big time jump in Season 4?
Witherspoon: I think so, just because it takes us so long. They write for so long, and have brand new storylines that are happening. I think we’re a little behind in time, too.
Aniston: And our show tends to mirror what is actually happening in the world.
Witherspoon: Yeah, so as things come up while they’re writing, they’ll put them into the story.
Cast
Witherspoon and Anniston, who previously were only contracted for three seasons, are on board for a fourth. We can also assume Billy Crudup and Julianna Margulies will also return. While no official announcements have been made, season three added Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie to the cast, so there will probably be some more guest stars in the coming seasons.
Release Date
Season three concluded in November 2023, so there’s still a long time until we find out if Reese is actually in jail or not. Hopefully, season four will hit screens by early 2025.
Trailer
There is no trailer at this time, but you can watch the first three seasons now on Apple TV+.