The Morning Show is a great drama about the high-stakes world of breaking news, but more importantly, it brought us an awkward sex scene between Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm, and that’s something The Newsroom never achieved.

The series follows Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors on The Morning Show as the duo struggles to maintain viewership in the streaming age while also reporting about fun stuff like COVID-19 and political protests.

Season four of The Morning Show was ordered before season three even aired, and it’s looking like the whole squad will be back for some more news-worthy shenanigans. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show.

Plot

Season four will likely show the aftermath of Witherspoon’s character Bradley resigning after her brother’s involvement in the January 6th Capitol attack. While plot details are slim, Witherspoon has frequently joked that she will be in jail next season. “Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley’s in jail, but I don’t know if I’m in trouble,” Witherspoon said of the season three finale. The third season also showed a merger between UBA and NBN, which will probably cause even more tension in season four.

The duo told Variety that they are anticipating another time jump, and will continue to add in real-time headlines.