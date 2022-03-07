The Muppets are headed to Disney+, though, unfortunately, not for a new Star Wars show. The lovable group of puppets will have their own show called The Muppets Mayhem which will follow their musical journey to record their debut album as The Electic Mayhem Band.

Real-life human Lilly Singh will play Nora, who will manage the puppet-fronted band as they break out into the music scene. The Electric Mayhem Band consists of Dr. Teeth on vocals (obviously) and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Lips on trumpet (also an obvious choice), and Zoot on saxophone. Hopefully, Elmo will guest star as their overly assertive PR manager. Singh most recently wrapped up her role as a host of her own late-night show and starred on the second season of Hulu’s Dollface.

The show comes from Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the hit ABC show The Goldbergs, along with Muppets veteran Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, welcomes the little furry monster puppets to the Disney+ family with open arms. “The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity, and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.” The show is expected to air later this year.